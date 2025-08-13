ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.44% of ATI worth $252,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ATI by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in ATI by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $120.00 price target on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

ATI Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:ATI opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,259 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,385. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

