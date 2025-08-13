Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,782,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $207,687,000 after buying an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,001,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,275,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MMS opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

