Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,415.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,875,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. This represents a 27.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,113.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,580,753 shares of company stock worth $268,130,057. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

