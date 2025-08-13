Virtu Financial LLC Invests $891,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.04 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 74.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

