Virtu Financial LLC Takes $875,000 Position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 15,411.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 103,411 shares during the period.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 4.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 7.15. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNE shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
