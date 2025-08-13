Virtu Financial LLC Takes $875,000 Position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 15,411.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 103,411 shares during the period.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 7.15. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). Analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNE shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.