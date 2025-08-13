Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $235,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 51,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

