Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.29% of Hamilton Lane worth $271,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.