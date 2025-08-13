Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.29% of Hamilton Lane worth $271,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
