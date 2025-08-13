LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 35702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGRDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get LeGrand alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGRDY

LeGrand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. LeGrand had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeGrand SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeGrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.3264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. LeGrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About LeGrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeGrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeGrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.