Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 105038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

