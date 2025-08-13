Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2025

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDCGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 105038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.