iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.89 and last traded at $106.89, with a volume of 393284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.81.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,361.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,969,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,403,000 after buying an additional 10,888,236 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,131,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,595 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 730.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 349,936 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 695.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 193,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 169,520 shares during the period.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

