SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.83 and last traded at $246.83, with a volume of 12729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.02.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

