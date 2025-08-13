iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.34 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 8733460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

