BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 366031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

BanColombia Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BanColombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,801,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BanColombia in the first quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BanColombia by 527.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 266,341 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of BanColombia in the second quarter worth approximately $8,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BanColombia by 22.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter.

BanColombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

