iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.48, with a volume of 159991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,462,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 250,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.