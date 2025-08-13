Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.25% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $278,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,990,000 after acquiring an additional 317,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 134,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,518,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,933,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $270.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.18 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

