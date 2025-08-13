Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $282,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $194,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $3,360,094. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

