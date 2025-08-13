Invesco Ltd. Has $294.97 Million Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,799,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of Genesis Energy worth $294,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $377.35 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

