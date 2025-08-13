Invesco Ltd. Buys 89,067 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $305,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

