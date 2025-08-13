Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,307,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,607,000 after purchasing an additional 303,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SWKS opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

