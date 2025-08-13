Head to Head Comparison: Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) versus Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.63, suggesting that its share price is 863% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -94.08% -162.25% -120.73% Century Casinos -18.43% -72.39% -5.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Century Casinos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 613.63 $10.10 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $574.73 million 0.12 -$128.17 million ($3.44) -0.65

Sharplink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Casinos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sharplink Gaming and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Century Casinos 0 0 5 0 3.00

Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Sharplink Gaming.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Sharplink Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

