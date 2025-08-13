Analyzing First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First NBC Bank and Simmons First National”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First NBC Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National $1.46 billion 1.96 $152.69 million $1.27 15.58

Profitability

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

This table compares First NBC Bank and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National 11.19% 5.23% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First NBC Bank and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Simmons First National 0 3 1 0 2.25

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simmons First National beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

(Get Free Report)

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for First NBC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First NBC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.