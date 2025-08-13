DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.8824.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,376,944. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total transaction of $348,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,947,845.90. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 635,187 shares of company stock worth $147,955,804 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after buying an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after purchasing an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $264.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $122.32 and a twelve month high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

