Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5%

REG stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

