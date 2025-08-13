Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,382,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Revvity by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Revvity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Revvity Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:RVTY opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $129.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.