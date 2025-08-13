Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Decreased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 333.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 197,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $262.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

