The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Clorox by 140.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of CLX opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

