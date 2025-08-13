Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

