National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 98,352 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,352 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $202,603,000 after buying an additional 478,269 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after buying an additional 1,742,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,976,000 after buying an additional 937,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.7%

WDC opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

