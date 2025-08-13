National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,931 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

