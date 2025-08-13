Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,872,032.64. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

