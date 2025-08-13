Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Textron were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Textron by 6,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Textron by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Textron by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 259,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

