Citigroup Inc. Buys 589,221 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,221 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

