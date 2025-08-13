AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,178 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

