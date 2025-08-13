HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,117 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $120,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGSH opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.