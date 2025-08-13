HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,463,026 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,056,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $106,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 139,413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

