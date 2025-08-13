Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Whirlpool worth $94,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.1%

WHR stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.