HighTower Advisors LLC Has $109.87 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $109,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,846,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

