Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Position Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vital Farms worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,858,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,662,721.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,630. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.1%

VITL opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

