HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,371 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $73,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

