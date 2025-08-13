iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $83,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IQLT stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

