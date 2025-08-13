HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 27,606 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $79,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 539,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

