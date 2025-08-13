HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 378.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $88,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,906,000 after purchasing an additional 253,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,119,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,691 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

