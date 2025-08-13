HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,903 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $70,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.