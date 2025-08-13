Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average is $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

