HighTower Advisors LLC Has $67.92 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Murphy USA worth $67,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

