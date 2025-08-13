iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Sells $839,402.24 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $839,402.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568,261 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after purchasing an additional 185,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.