Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 101 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $590.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.