Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $400,603.24 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62.

COLL stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

