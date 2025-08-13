Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Insider Sells $269,120.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Comerica stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Comerica by 497.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 71,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

