BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Lindsay B. Larrick Sells 10,000 Shares

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,415.36. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKV Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE BKV opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. BKV Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $322.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BKV by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BKV by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

BKV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

